Yay: Mallika Nayak ecstatic as she re-enters Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein!

Mallika, who was a part of the show from the initial phase used to share a lot of pictures and reels with Sargun and Abrar. She played the role of Abrar’s mother.
MUMBAI: Mallika Nayak needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of many television shows in the likes of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and others. While she has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya more recently, she was not seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show has been loved for the chemistry of Rudrask and Preesha. The show took another leap where the two actors came back to enact Nayantara and Samrat. And now the show has taken yet another leap of 20 years!

Mallika, who was a part of the show from the initial phase used to share a lot of pictures and reels with Sargun and Abrar. She played the role of Abrar’s mother. And now, it seems like she is making a comeback to the show. She took to social media to share a picture with Abrar and mentioned that she wished that she would get yet another chance to shoot with Abrar and share screen space with him and now, that is coming true.

She said, ‘Main chah rahi thi ki mere bhagya mein phir se @abrarqazi47 ke saath kaam karne ka mauka aaye , aur dekh lo meri yeh chahatein poori ho gayi !’

Abrar also replied to the post with a quirky line from the song of the show saying ‘Kabhi kam na hongi ye……’

