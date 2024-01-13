Yay! Netizens shower Munawar Faruqui with immense love as he gains 10 Million followers on Instagram

netizens are extremely happy with the way he is going and now, as he completes 10 million on Instagram, his fans are showering him with a lot of love! Take a look…
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui is one of the most loved celebrities on television today.

While he had garnered massive fame as a stand-up comedian, YouTuber and a social media influencer, his participations in Bigg Boss 17 has got him massive fame. While the youth already was smitten with him, he has become an overnight sensation as he came on a nationwide platform. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui at loggerheads as the actress says “I will expose you fully about the thing that you did with me outside I will tell everyone in the house”)

Munawar has an immense fan following and while he had seven million followers on Instagram, his following has increased to 10 million now. He clearly is winning the hearts of the masses through his stint and he has his way with the contestants. He is smart and knows the game well.

Well, there are many actors who also support Munawar when he was trolled for his relationships and playing mind games. Well, along with the actors, netizens are extremely happy with the way he is going and now, as he completes 10 million on Instagram, his fans are showering him with a lot of love!

Take a look:

Fans are trending him as Janta Stand By Munawar and 10 Million IG love for Munawar

Munawar receives love amid the conversation video leaked between Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan as his mother comes to meet him inside the house

Munawar is very good at shayaris and he says one to impress Vicky’s mother

Fans shower Munawar with immense love

Here’s another one from his fans (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”)

Show your love for Munawar in the comment section below! 

