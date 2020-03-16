Yay: Pavitra Rishta fame Savitra Prabhune is BACK on television yet again as Anupamaa’s mother!

MUMBAI: Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

This time, Maan Day gets a retro twist. As we have seen in Namaste America, the prequel to Anupamaa, the shooting is in full swing. Likewise, we see the younger versions of Anuj and Anupamaa. Take a look at their amazing video and let us know in the comments below what you think of their attire.

Meanwhile, in the show we see that Anupama and Anuj are finally getting married, leaving everyone surprised.

But problems have not ended yet, as soon, Anuj’s ex-girlfriend will make a shocking entry. She is still in love with Anuj and cannot see him getting married to someone else.

Well, we already know of Savita Prabhune playing Anupamaa’s mother in the show.

Savita Prabhune is best known for her role of Aai in Ekta Kapoor's Indian soap opera Kkusum and as Sulochana Karanjkar in Ekta Kapoor's Indian soap opera Pavitra Rishta. She has also replaced Asawari Joshi as Gayatri in the Marathi TV Serial Mala Sasu Havi.

She is shooting for the show once again and actress Alpana Buch, who has reunited with her again shared a cute post about the same.

Take a look:

