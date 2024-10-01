Yay: Reem Shaikh shares a photo with Jennifer Winget and the entire team as they wrap shooting for their upcoming project!

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh has proved that age is not related to talent. She started her career as a child artist and mesmerized the audience with her performance.

She started at the young age of 6, when she got a break to play the main lead in Imagine TV’s Devi...Neer Bhare Tere Naina. She is still remembered for her stint in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and is currently playing the lead role in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta. (Also Read: What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”)

Along with being a great actor, she is a grounded and well-spoken person in real life.

No wonder that she is one of the most sought after names in the television industry. It is also known to one and all that Jennifer Winget is one of her favourite actors.

Reem had a special moment when she got an opportunity to share screen space with the diva in a webseries which also features Karan Wahi in the titular role.

Reem has mentioned that she is a huge fan of Jennifer and that she inspires her to work hard and put in more passion. She had also mentioned that she had already put this on her bucket list. She said that she has admired her all her life and has looked up to her.

Now, it seems like the team has wrapped shooting for the show! Reem took to her social media handle to share the cake cutting ceremony as she posed with Jennifer Winget and the entire team.

Take a look: (Also Read: What! Reem Shaikh reveals why she unfollowed Zain Imam on social media, “one way of removing our anger is…”)

We wish the team heartiest congratulations!