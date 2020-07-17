Yayy! Parth Samthaan is in LOVE...

MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan is a package of talent.

He is one actor who captivated the hearts of the masses right from the time he started his career. Parth started his career with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian opposite Niti Taylor and was immensely loved by the youth. Thereon, he went ahead to enchant a family drama viewing audience with Kasautii Zindagii Kii. The show is on the peak of its popularity and Parth is loved for his portrayal as Anurag.

The show commenced the shoot recently and Parth was detected positive of the virus due to which the shoot has once again been stalled. Well, Parth announced the same on his social media handle and is on a detox of the same. However, browsing through his Instagram handle we couldn't help but admire Parth's bonding with the cute Shih Tzu's. He seems to be a dog lover.

Take a look:

Isn't that cute?

