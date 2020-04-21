Ye Rishte Hai Pyaar ke actress Sangeeta Kapure threw a self-made Puranpoli party for her family

MUMBAI: Social distancing has become the norm at the time of a pandemic. Bollywood and Television actors have also been restricted to their homes and they have been spending their time doing housework, pursuing hobbies and spending time with their families. Self-quarantine has given us all the time we need to catch up with ourselves and our loved ones and celebrities are utilizing this time to the fullest and trying their hand at cooking. While celebrities have been sharing their stories on social media platforms showing what they are doing while in self-isolation, our beloved actress Sangeeta Kapure has been cooking delicious meals at home.

One of Television’s leading ladies, Sangeeta Kapure Amid the coronavirus pandemic, is self-quarantining and is utilizing her time with family while cooking delicious Marathi food. Recently, she shared a video on her social media account of herself cooking, with a caption that said, Here's the recipe for delicious Puran Poli,

I am spending my lockdown learning new recipe and treating my family, share what are you doing during lockdown

However, television actress Sangeeta Kapure, is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Nidhi Rajvansh and is loved by many. Her acting is much appreciated by the audience. Fans are in love with her character and have given all love and support to the actress for the same.