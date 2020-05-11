THIS Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress was part of Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Mahabharat is one of the greatest epics of India. This popular mythological drama series is back on television screens and have taken everyone down the memory lane. Mahabharat’s re-run aired on DD Bharat and now it has been aired on Colors.

Mahabharata is one of the greatest stories viewers witnessed on TV and there's no comparison to it in any way. From the casting to presenting the story in the most beautiful way, the makers left no stone unturned to thrill the viewers and keep them hooked to the screen.

One of the actresses, who was part of Mahabharat and has been till date entertaining viewers with her acting chops.

We are talking about actress Abha Parmar who is known for her stint in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Kya Hal, Mister Panchal, amongst others.

Abha shared her old picture from Mahabharat days, looking absolutely beautiful! Take a look!

