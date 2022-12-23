Year Ender 2022: Actors who have worked in multiple shows in 2022!

MUMBAI: The television world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time, and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on- and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this year, and many went off the air, some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.



But there are many actors who have been a part of the industry for a long time and some who are new to it, and these actors often end up playing many different roles in different shows, especially if they are produced by the same production company.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022! Bollywood stars who got married this year

Like many Balaji actors seen in different Balaji shows and playing different characters, who fade in and fade out from time to time or serve a purpose. Here are the actors that were seen in multiple shows in 2022:

Aman Gandhi



Aman is known for his roles as Ayush in Bhagyalakshmi, and he also made an appearance as Vishal in Parineeti.

Aditi Shetty



She is another Balaji regular that was initially a part of Naagin 6, Bhagyalakshmi, and is now seen in Dharampatni on Colors.

Mansi Bhanushali:



Another Bhagylaksmi actor joined the cast of Dharampatni as Fahmaan Khan’s sister in the show but she is also seen in Bhagyalskhmi as well.

Mehul Nisar:



While Mehul Nisar is known for his stint in multiple shows, this year he was a part of Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Sey, he made an appearance on Anupama and he is now a part of Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

Manit Joura:

Manit, who was initially a part of Kundali Bhagya left the show after a while, and then we saw him in Naagin 6 as the professor. Manit made his return to Kundali Bhagya after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar.

These actors add a lot of flavor to the shows, and the audiences love it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022! Bollywood stars who got married this year