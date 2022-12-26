Year Ender 2022: Gone too soon, so here is the list of actors who passed away this year!

MUMBAI : Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Now that there is a new wave of actors competing for TV series, people seek new stories of love and conflict.

Actors have dominated the golden years of television for decades on end, commanding greater star power than certain Bollywood celebs. While this year we celebrated a lot of new actors, we also lost beloved actors, some to personal tragedies, some to health conditions.

These actors had made a fan base and were loved and adored, some gone too soon in their youth. In light of the passing away of actor Tunisha Sharma, here is a list of actors who passed away this year:

Tunisha Sharma:

The death that has shocked us all, Ali Baba star Tunisha Sharma passed away after taking her own life because of complications in her relationship. Tunisha passed away at the age of 20 which has really broken the heart of fans and colleagues alike.

Vaishali Thakkar:

The star of so many shows, Vaishali Thakkar was allegedly being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, which then led her to her own life. She was a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rakshabandhan, and more. Her passing came as shock to her family friends, and co-stars and really broke the hearts of the fans.

Raju Shrivastav:

The beloved comedian and mimicry artist suffered a cardiac arrest after which he went through surgery but due to complications, he passed away. The actor and comedian was part of the televised generation of stand-up artists that have inspired many.

Deepesh Bhan:

The actor was known for his role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor. The 41-year-old Deepesh Bhan was physically fit and his death was surprising to many. He died of cardiac arrest after he collapsed on the ground while playing cricket with his friends.

Sonali Phogat:

The Biggs boss 14 contestant and politician was allegedly murdered which was revealed after an investigation by the police. She had also been a part of a few movies in her career. Her sudden demise shocked the people.

While these actors and celebrities maybe not be with us anymore, they had certainly made their mark in the hearts of the people with their work.

