Year Ender 2022: From Tanvi Dogra as Neeti to Ulka Gupta as Banni, all the glamorous Bahu’s who broke stereotypes!  

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and offscreen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

The trope of the television Bahu has long-interested fans. They have been shown in every shape and form and have long been the sufferers of the damsel in distress trope but with the new concept TV shows and how the Bahu’s have changes their demeaors and their style, they have definitely broken stereotypes and not just of typical bahu behaviour but of also their style.

We have often heard that clothes make the person and often say what the person stands for, This past year new and old Bahu’s have broken the stereotypes of the sad bahu and actually have shown that Bahu’s can be glamorous too in their daily lives.



ALSO READ: YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out these television actors who tied the knot this year

The Bahu’s on TV have been long de-glamorized to give the feel of a damsel in distress but in today’s time, there are fierce stories and better personalities and that is reflective on the Bahu’s. Here is a list of Bahu’s who have broken the stereotype of the classic TV heroine atleast in terms of fashion in 2022:

Tanvi Dogra As Neeti:

She is fierce, loveable and sometimes she can get on your nerves but Tanvi Dogra’s style as Neeti is very minimal chic, she does not over do it and similarly her character is is reflected in her outfits.

Reem Shaikh as Paakhi:

Even though the show went off air, Reem as Paakhi was the definition of the modern bahu, with her single strap blouse sarees to her boho chic transformations, Paakhi has done it all and dresses her age.

Gurpreet Bedi as Keerti:

Even though she has not turned into a Bahu yet, her outfits and her personalities both shine bright as this sophisticated heroine, that Keerti is. She is smart, loyal, caring and her clothes sparkle always.

Sana Sayyad as Sejal.

She is the loud bahu with the eccentric clothes but her specs were always on point even in her wedding outfit, The bahu does not always have to be put together, her hair can be curly and her specs can be funky as well, Sejal’s character was just as funky as her outfits.

Ulka Gupta as Banni:

Just like Banni is a force of naturem her pre-bahu outfits were similarly that, but it is the mix of denim with the kurta with a bit of desi boho touch that makes Banni stand out. But she can glam it real up for her dream sequences as well.



These Bahu’s have broken quite a lot of stereotypes fashion and otherwise. These actors some of them who have made their presence felt and have definitely made a place in the hearts of the people.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Year Ender 2022! Bollywood stars who got married this year



