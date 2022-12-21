Year Ender 2022: From Tanvi Dogra as Neeti to Ulka Gupta as Banni, here are all the glamorous Bahu’s who broke stereotypes  

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment for audiences for the longest time. Fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

The trope of the television Bahu has long-interested fans. They have been shown in every shape and form and have long been the sufferers of the damsel in distress trope. But with the new concept TV shows, and how the Bahu’s have changed their demeanours and their style. They have definitely broken many stereotypes, and not just those of typical bahu behaviour, but also their style.

We have often heard that clothes make the person, and very often say what the person stands for. This past year, both new and old Bahu’s have broken the stereotypes of the sad bahu and have actually shown that Bahu’s can be glamorous in their daily lives as well.

The Bahu’s on TV have been long de-glamorised to give the feel of a damsel in distress. But in today’s time, there are fierce stories and better personalities which are reflective of the Bahu’s. So here’s a list of Bahu’s who have broken the stereotype of the classic TV heroine, at least in terms of fashion in 2022:

Tanvi Dogra As Neeti:

She is fierce, loveable and can sometimes get on your nerves. But Tanvi Dogra’s style as Neeti is very minimal and chic. She does not overdo it. Similarly, her character is reflected in her outfits.

Reem Shaikh as Paakhi:

Even though the show went off-air, Reem as Paakhi was the definition of the modern bahu. With her single strap blouse sarees, to her boho chic transformations, Paakhi has done it all and dresses her age.

Gurpreet Bedi as Keerti:

Even though she has not turned into a Bahu yet, her outfits and her personality both shine bright as this sophisticated heroine that Keerti is. She is smart, loyal, caring and her clothes always sparkle.

Sana Sayyad as Sejal:

She is the loud bahu with eccentric clothes, but her spectacles were always on point, even in her wedding outfit. The bahu does not always have to be put together; her hair can be curly and her specs can be funky as well. Sejal’s character was just as funky as her outfits.

Ulka Gupta as Banni:

Just like Banni is a force of nature, her pre-bahu outfits were similar to that. But it is the mix of denim with the kurta with a bit of desi boho touch that makes Banni stand out. But she can glam it really well for her dream sequences as well.

These Bahu’s have broken quite a lot of stereotypes, both fashion and otherwise. Some of these actors have made their presence felt and have definitely made a place in the hearts of the people.

