Year Ender 2022: From Tejasswi- Simba to Megha -Karan, Here are the Top 5 New On-screen Jodis of TV!

MIMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and offscreen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air this air and many went off the air, some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. And a lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keeps the shows going. From the iconic roles of Anurag and Prerna, Mihir-Tulsi, Ram-Priya to Imlie-Aryan and Abhimanyu and Akshara .



Fans make the hashtags and make sure that they are updated with their favorite on-screen couples. Here are the top 5 new onscreen Jodi’s from 2022, check them out:

1. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra:

Megha and Karan take the top spot as Junior Imlie and Atharva after the exit of the beloved Imlie and Aryan.

2. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal:

This was a fresh new pair straight out of Bigg Boss 15. The two were co-contestants but it was their chemistry as co-stars on the show Naagin 6 that has everyone buzzing.

3. Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal:

Another new pair that won the hearts of the audience was Rudra and Anmol aka Rumol, portrayed by Pratik and Amandeep.

4. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Twinkle Arora:

After the end of FaTejo, it felt like Udaariyaan fans might not have any other reason to watch the show but fans were lucky, they fell in love with the duo of Nehmat and Ekam and have been shipping ever since.

5. Anchal Sahu and Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra

Well, we did say Jodi but these three much like the show have a relationship that is complicated but their fans either ship Parineet and Rajeev or Rajeev and Neeti and some also ship the friendship of Parineet and Neeti.



These actors some of them who have made their presence felt and have definitely made a place in the hearts of the people.

