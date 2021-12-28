YEAR ENDER! Abruptly ended TV shows that deserve a SEQUEL

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Entertainment Universe.

Well, every year has some interesting events that happen throughout. We saw many tv shows in the year 2021 that came in and became a hit amongst the viewers but due to low TRPS and other reasons, the shows had to end abruptly. Some of those shows have been much in buzz and fans have been asking for their sequel already check out the list:

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Vijayendra Kumeria and Richa Rathore spelt all kinds of love with their love story in the show, but it had to end abruptly, fans have been waiting for the show to have a sequel.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Karanvir and Debattama left fans awestruck with their chemistry and now with two music videos together they have made fans hope to see the show's sequel as soon as possible.

Barrister Babu: The show was popular for its capacity to enlighten its audience about the social issues that seem normal to a lot of people in our country. They not only highlight the issue but also provide effective solutions to them and educate the masses about right and wrong.

Ishq Par Zor Nahi: Ishqi and Ahaan are termed as the perfect duo. Their love and hate are both extremes. Fondly known as Ishqaan, Param and Akshita had won million hearts. The Ishqi effect is still on, fans can wait to have a sequel to this super hit show. What about you all?

Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye: The show had become one of the most celebrated shows on television. The show had not only touched hearts, reminded a lot of people about their past. The cast left no stone unturned to portray the dreadful partition like a living memoir. If Amdheer’s love was a soothing breeze in the heat of history, then Vashmay's relationship had been the new air of change.

Which sequel are you waiting for?

