YEAR ENDER: From Kangana Ranaut, to Urfi Javed these Celebritites got TROLLED massively

Well, every year has some interesting events that happen throughout. With the virtual world, there have been cases of massive trolling and more. One cannot escape from this social media banter, many celebrities have faced some harsh incidents. We made a list of the top 5 celebs who got trolled throughout the year.

1. Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana was heavily trolled for her public statements. From making a statement on Aryan Khan's arrest to Independence received as Bheekh, the actress was massively criticised by netizens throughout the year.

2. Urfi Javed: Urfi and Clothes are the most trolled topic of the town, every time she makes a public appearance with her outfits, she is bound to get trolled and shammed by the netizens.

3. Malaika Arora: Netizens had been trolling the beauty of her attires and walking style for quite a while now. She was shammed by them for her gym outfits quite often whenever she was spotted by the pappz.

4. Karan and Tejasswi: Bigg Boss 15's power couple have been trolled quite often for their confusing relationship, now that the recent promo suggests there was a love confession we believe they settle the trolls this time.

5. Shamita Shetty: The queen of BB15, not just netizens but even Salman Khan trolled her calling BB house as Shamita Mahal and she is the queen who dominates at the housemates.

