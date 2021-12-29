YEAR ENDER! Sequels to the TV shows that failed to IMPRESS the viewers

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Entertainment Universe.

Well, every year has some interesting events that happen throughout. We saw many sequels in the year 2021 that came in to bring back the chemistry that was once adored, but its storyline crashed too bad for the viewers that it got shut soon. Check out the list of the shows:

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

The show created a major buzz for the viewers and fans couldn't keep calm to see the duo together, but the show came down crashing in a few months itself. Shaheer and Erica's fireworks romance didn't hit the audience this time.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

Fans couldn't keep calm when Pratigya returned, but its storyline failed to impress them and the show got shut really soon post its launch. Well, they even had a movie made out of it to justify its ending in StarPlus' Ankahee Daastan but the show didn't hold the charm that it had in its first season.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Well, there have been rumours about the show going off-air, but the actors have refuted it saying it is all sham. Talking about the show, fans had expected a lot more from the iconic duo Nazim and Giaa but were left disappointed.

Balika Vadhu 2

Fans had expected a completely different story from the show and there was a lot of excitement when the show was launched but then it took an early leap and the viewers are still trying to adjust to the new cast of the show.

