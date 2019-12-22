Year Ender Special: Actresses who debuted on Television in 2019

MUMBAI: New Year's Eve is just around the corner and throughout the year, our television stars have entertained us. Be it fiction drama, or reality shows, it has been a helluva year with lots of show launches and stellar performances. While all were thorough entertainers, there were some who managed to absolutely stun the masses with their performances, so much that the audience could not have enough of them.As a yearly round up, let's take a look at all the actors whose acting was commendable... Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia:

Nimrit debuted on Television with Colors' Chhoti Sardarni. The show did unexpectedly well on BARC ratings. Nimrit's character Meher who is an honest, independent, fiery yet emotional individual won million of hearts. In Meher style, Nimrat ne shuu shattak se audience ka dill jeet liya.Shruti Sharma:Shruti played the character of a dutiful wife and a dedicated police officer in Colors Gathbandhan. Her chemistry with co-actor Abrar Qazi won accolades. She will soon be seen on big screen in Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait.Kaveri Priyam:Kaveri plays the character of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Initially hers was a grey character but audience showered and justified Kuhu's action. The beautiful actress have captivated the hearts of the audience. She uses a lot of hashtags as Kuhu in the show. Well, we can think of #Khoobsoorat for her.Diana Khan:Diana played the role of Shayra in Colors' Bahu Begam. Her innocence and simplicity have won her many fans. Her chemistry with Azaan aka Arjit Taneja is quite celebrated. She might not be a part of the show anymore but will always rule the hearts of audience and will be remembered as Shayra.Nyra Banerjee:Nyra plays the character of Divya in Star Plus' Divya Drishti. Her acting chops and bond with other actors on sets is quite loved by the audience.Anjali Tatrari:Anjali got her big break with Sony TV's Mere Dad ki Dulhan. To be working alongside acclaimed actors like Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari is a bonus and Anjali has proved to deserve it. She plays the character of Niya, Varun Badola's (Amber) daughter.Megha Ray:Megha plays the role of Kajol Vyas in Zee TV's Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. The actress was previously into several commercial ads. Her pairing with Rohit Suchanti is winning hearts.Who among the above do you think is most promising?