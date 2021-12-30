YEAR ENDER SPECIAL! Psycho Lovers turn the tables for TV show Narratives

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Entertainment Universe.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am rooting for AbhiRa' Niharika Chouksey on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, funny anecdotes and more

Well, every year has some interesting events that happen throughout. 2021 introduced a lot of Psycho lovers on television. Well, we are in awe of them and now it seems that the list has only been adding names with some stellar performers and performances. Check out the list of actors we are talking about:

Pooja Banerjee as Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Rhea's love for Ranbir pushed her to cross all the limits possible.

Karan V Grover as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan

Angad turning crazy for Tejo has been the highlight of the show.

Isha Malviya as Jasmine in Udaariyaan

We all witnessed Jassu's mad love for Fateh and Canada, isn't it?

Vivian Dsena as Ranveer in Sirf Tum

Ranveer is head over heels for Suhani, how crazy would he get for her love?

Zain Imam as Agasthya in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

Looking at the recent promo of the show, Agasthya cannot stand even a guy helping Paakhi, we can't wait to see to what extent would his love go to get Paakhi?

Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pakhi's love for Virat made her marry Samrat, she left no stone unturned to win him back.

Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini in Imlie

Malini made sure that she gets Aditya back by hook or by crook. But will Aditya stay hers forever?

Varun Sharma as Rohan in Anupamaa

Rohan returned as a nightmare for Nandini, though he realised his mistake later, but his crazy love for Nandini did give us goosebumps.

Altamash Faraz as Armaan in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Armaan turned everything but a good person to win over Preesha, he was ready to take her away from everyone.

Sana Amin Sheikh as Sanjana in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Sanjana knew that Dev was married but she still decided to win him over Sonakshi.

Also read: YEAR ENDER! Sequels to the TV shows that failed to IMPRESS the viewers

These characters crossed all the boundaries to get their love. What are your views on it?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com