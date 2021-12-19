YEAR ENDER SPECIAL! Television celebrities who holidayed in the Maldives this year and gave us major VACATION goals

MUMBAI: After staying home during the lockdown, celebs started stepping out, some for resuming work and others for enjoying a quick getaway.

And what better than taking a trip to the Maldives to surround oneself with pristine beaches and wonderful weather!

A string of celebs made the most of their free time vacationing at this exotic location and dropped some of the most gorgeous pictures on their social media handles.

The Maldives has become every Indian celebrity's go-to spot for a vacation.

Many celebrities stormed social media with their breathtaking photos.

And today, we look at a list of TV celebrities who have been to the Maldives this year.

ALSO READ: WOW! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday in one of the most happening properties in Maldives; SEE PICS

Hina Khan

The television diva travelled to this exotic location with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and the pictures are drop-dead gorgeous.

Surbhi Jyoti

The Naagin of the small screen also went to enjoy the blue beaches and had a great time there.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

The newlyweds had stepped out for a small vacation at this beautiful location a few weeks after they got married.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

The power couple enjoyed this exotic location to the fullest and their pictures are proof.

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani

Shiny and Lavesh also opted for a beach honeymoon and the pictures are truly mesmerising.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

The duo also stepped out for a refreshing holiday with their son Aarav this year.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

The dotting parents of a cute baby girl Mehr also went for an exotic holiday and enjoyed their family time together.

Parth Samthaan

The handsome hunk of television also rejuvenated himself by having a great time by the beaches.

Anushka Sen

This young diva of TV also decided to enjoy some great time in the Maldives.

Well, apart from Parth, many celebs like Meera Deosthale, Sara Khan, Aamna Sharif, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, Yesha Rughani, among others went to the Maldives.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: ROMANCE: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s VACAY PICTURES should be every couple’s Travel Goals!