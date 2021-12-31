YEAR ENDER SPECIAL! These celebrities made their relationship official in 2021 and left us delighted

MUMBAI: The year 2021 is all set to end in a few hours and everyone is all set to bring in the New Year with the same amount of joy.

We have seen so many beautiful weddings happening in the entertainment world ever since the beginning of the year.

Well, the pandemic is still going on but there is no stopping for weddings.

Apart from weddings, several celebrities have taken us by pleasant surprise as they made their relationship official.

From publicly accepting being in love to dropping some cutest pictures and videos with their partners and hinting about it, celebs have gone out of their way to share with the world about being in love.

So, let's take a look at celebrities who made their relationship official this year.

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

This is one of the most loved rumoured celebrity couples in the entertainment industry until KL Rahul made it official on Instagram. He dropped two love-soaked pictures of him with Athiya and made a heartfelt wish.

2. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

The cute couple made their relationship official on Instagram. It was Jackky who shared an adorable picture of Rakul and him, wishing her on her 31st birthday. The actor-producer made the post and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his ladylove.

3. Kim Sharma and Leander Paes

The duo had sparked dating rumours when they jetted off to Goa on a romantic vacation. During Diwali 2021, this couple shared an adorable picture of them with their pet dog and wished fans and friends.

4. Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

The actor left his fans surprised after he announced his engagement to designer Nandita a few months ago. Reportedly, he asked Nandita to marry him while rappelling down a 150-meter high wall at a military camp based in Agra.

5. Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni

The filmmaker secretly got married to an art curator, Shwetambari last year in September. However, the couple managed to keep their marriage under the wraps. It was until this year, in October 2021, during Soni’s birthday, Bhatt made a heart-warming post for his wife.

6. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

This was probably the biggest announcement of the year. No one had expected as the duo managed to keep their relationship under wraps till the last day. Vicky and Katrina finally took wedding vows in Rajasthan a few days ago and shared this wonderful news with the world.

7. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

The Balika Vadhu actress found love in former Roadies contestant and philanthropist Milind Chandwani. She took to social media to introduce him with a heartwarming and loving note.

8. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

TV's popular jodi also took everyone by surprise when they shared their roka pictures on social media announcing their relationship.

