Year Ender Special: Top weddings of TV celebs in 2019!

MUMBAI: Every year, during the season of weddings and marriages, there are two hearts connecting and becoming one soul with a promise to stay forever and ever. And there are celebrities too who choose to have their dream wedding come true with a lot of celebration!

While it shatters our hearts to see our favourite stars walking down the aisle, we are also happy that they have found their soul mates. This year saw many a grand weddings, we take a look at some of them…read on:

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci

Muskaan actor Sharad Malhotra married a Delhi-based designer, Ripci Bhatia on 20 April. They got married in twin ceremonies in a single day. After the Gurudwara wedding, they took saat pheras according to Hindu tradition.

Mohena Kumari

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari’s wedding was talk of the town. The princess of Rewa got married to the son of Satpal Maharaj, Suyesh Rawat, in a grand wedding held on 14 October. PM Narendra Modi attended their grand reception and blessed the couple.

Mansi Sharma Yuvraj Hans

Mansi, last seen in Choti Sardarni, got hitched to actor-singer Yuvraj Hans on 21 February Jalandhar, Punjab. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional anand karaj ceremony in the presence of their families and friends.

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn Khurana from Kundali Bhagya got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Shivendraa Saainiyol on 2 December in grand wedding that took place in Jaipur.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

The lovebirds Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got hitched on 16 June in a grand three-day destination wedding in Goa. The good-looking couple exchanged wedding vows in traditional Rajasthani and Bengali ceremonies.

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit

TV couple Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj finally got married on 22nd January following Marwari and Punjabi traditions in the actor's hometown Jaipur.

Other couples who took the saat-pheras are Gunjan Utreja, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Kajol Srivastava, Palak Jain-Tapasvi Mehta, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Abhishek Sharma, Lovey Sasan, Benaf Dadachanji among others.