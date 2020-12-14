Year Ender Special - TV actors who played a double role in the shows in 2020

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has given us many reasons to be happy, be it for anything. While the world suffered a major setback with the pandemic, things have become better with time.

Television always proves to be a great medium to keep the viewers entertained with a variety of content.

Post lockdown, many TV shows underwent several changes in terms of cast, story and much more.

Well, we also got to see our favorite TV stars in different avatars as they stepped out of their comfort zone to showcase their talent.

So, let's take a look at actors who portrayed a double role in their shows in the year 2020.

1. Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi is a power-packed entertainer and she proved it by playing a double role in the show. She donned a cute bubbly girl as well as a sanskaari bahu's look on the show and won several hearts.

2. Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin's double role was a visual treat for his fans on the show. The actor received several praises from the fans. Though Mohsin played the double role for a very short period of time, it was quite entertaining.

3. Kanika Mann in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Kanika who is currently seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been giving a high dose of entertainment to the viewers with her double role. In fact, during a previous track, Kanika played four different types of roles on the show.

4. Mohammad Nazim in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Nazim who rose to fame as Ahem Modi in this popular drama series made a smashing comeback playing a double role in the show. The actor was seen as Jaggi and Ahem/Gopi kaka on the show and impressed the viewers with his performance.

5. Rrahul Sudhir in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Rrahul who plays Vansh in the show recently donned a brand new avatar. The actor was seen in a totally different avatar who appeared to be Vansh's lookalike Vihaan. Rrahul is managing to impress the viewers with his performance.

So, whose double role did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

