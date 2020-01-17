Yeh hai Chahatein: Abrar Qazi dons the rockstar avatar; looks dashing

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular shows of the small screen which went off-air last year. The makers came up with the show's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein and it is no less than a treat for the viewers.

Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Shagun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles and fans are loving the fresh new star cast of the show. While it is just a month since the show started airing, the gripping storyline is keeping the viewers interested.

We all know Abrar plays the role of a rockstar in the show and now, he has shared his latest look and is all set to do something interesting. While Abrar's post has left his fans and viewers excited, we are curious to know the upcoming storyline.

Take a look at Abrar's post:

Abrar looks extremely handsome in his rockstar avatar and we can't stop drooling over his looks.

Shagun AKA Prisha's son is a big fan of Abrar's character and it will be interesting to see how this brings him closer to Prisha.

On the work front, Abrar was previously seen in Colors' show Gathbandhan. Meanwhile, Shagun has done shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Tantra, among others.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Chahtein? Tell us in the comment section.