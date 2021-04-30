Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja OPENS UP on TROLLS and NOT taking up Sargun Ke Sadhe Saati featuring Anjali Tatrari!

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sakhuja has come a long way in her career.

While she impressed the audience with her performance in Saas Bina Sasural, we got in touch with her about her role in Yeh Hai Chahatein and the reason why she did not take up Sargun Ki Sade Saati!

Talking about the new season of Saas Bina Sasural, Sargun Ke Sade Saati and Anjali Tatrari being cast for the show, Aishwarya shared, “When Saas Bina Sasural came to an end we were told the show will come up with the season 2 so I kept waiting but it didn't really happen. When Saas Bina Sasural 2 was being remade the team got in touch with me but since I was already a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein it would have been really unprofessional on my part to let go of a project I was doing with Balaji Telefilms. Another reason why did not take up the show was because the magic was in the complete cast and I do not think that I would be able to fit myself into the new scheme of things.”

As a parting message, Aishwarya added, “Well there are some fans trolling actors and even asking as to why episodes are not airing on time and shoots are not happening. I would like to say that I am upset about that because in this time of the pandemic, the audience and fans need to be empathetic. We all are out, shooting and working hard making sure that the viewers are entertained but the empathy and love which the fans would give us is not happening so now is the time to be a little nicer than trolling people unnecessarily.”

