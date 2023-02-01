 Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a house at 15, says, “ if I can do it you too can!!”

The talented actress has now added another feather to her hat and shared the same with her fans on social media.  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 12:48
 Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a house at 15, says, “ if I can do it you too can!!”

MUMBAI :Popular child star Ruhaanika Dhawan is not so little anymore. She is all of 15 and has achieved tremendous success at a young age. The talented actress has now added another feather to her hat and shared the same with her fans on social media.
Also Read- From being a cute girl to a stunning diva, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan's transformation is AMAZING

Ruhaanika has bought her own house and shared delightful pictures with a heart warming message showing gratitude. She made sure to mention that with her parent’s blessings and her mother’s ‘magical ways’ of doubling every penny has made it possible for her to reach this stage today.
In her post she wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful .. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course,this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them.”

Dhawan further added, “Special mention to my mother who is some magician  she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit

# dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings

My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings”

Also Read- Ruhaanika Dhawan to quit 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?


Check out her post here;

Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi commented on her pictures adding heart emojis, A fan commented and said “congratulations.. we are super happy for you” and another fan wrote, “we wish you all the best.. congratulations”

Ruhaanika is a well known face in the Television world. She has been part of Tv shows like Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh hai chahatein, Pal Pal Badhe Ye Hai Mohabbatein and many more.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
Credit-TOI

 

 

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein Ruhaanika Dhawan Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Yeh Hai Chahatein Pal Pal Badhe Ye Hai Mohabbatein TV news TelyYCHakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Ayush and Shalu to stop Rishi and Malishka’s wedding?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
 Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a house at 15, says, “ if I can do it you too can!!”
MUMBAI :Popular child star Ruhaanika Dhawan is not so little anymore. She is all of 15 and has achieved tremendous...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua remembers the prediction seeing Haider choking, Ghazal saves the day
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua, airing on Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about Haider and Dua, who are husband and wife...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Swati remembers the past, Nandini doubts Swati’s return?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and...
Recent Stories
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial
Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial
Vijayendra Kumaria says Aamir was his inspiration for Angad makeover
Vijayendra Kumaria says Aamir was his inspiration for Angad makeover
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve
Tunisha was 'a natural', says Shivin Narang, sharing his best memories of her
Tunisha was 'a natural', says Shivin Narang, sharing his best memories of her
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life