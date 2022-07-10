Yeh Hai Chahatein: AWW! You can’t miss THIS cutest glimpse of the mother daughter duo from the sets of the show

The cast members also never fail to share glimpses from the set and the fun they have. Check out the cutest one.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 18:37
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The plot is getting great attention and the fans love the performances.

The latest plot is about Preesha finally regaining her memory. She saves Rudraksh and the kids after which she reveals to Rudraksh how Armaan had planned to kill him and the kids. Currently, Armaan is sure that Preesha still hasn't regained her memory while Preesha and Rudraksh are planning to take revenge from Armaan.

The fans love to watch their favourite actors on-screen as well as off-screen. The cast members also never fail to share glimpses from the set and the fun they have.

Recently, Sargun aka Preesh took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful glimpse with on-screen daughter Swarna aka Ruhi.

Check it out here:

The two look beautiful together and the duo is absolutely loved for the performances on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Hai Chahtein Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Rudraksh Preesha Altamash Faraz Mallika Nayak Swarna Pandey Star Plus TellyChakkar
