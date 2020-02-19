Yeh Hai Chahatein: This behind-the-scenes video is all kinds of fun

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is an Indian drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus. It is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The series is about Preesha raising her sister's (Vasudha) son Saraansh when Vasudha suddenly dies. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana, a singer rock star. The audiences seem to love the show and the couple Preesha and Rudraksh.

The actors seem to have a lot of fun on the sets. Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein posted a behind-the-scene video featuring Abrar, Aalisha Panwaar, and Sargun having a blast fun while rehearsing their lines for the shoot.