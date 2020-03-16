Yeh Hai Chahatein: Broken Ties! Ruhi is afraid of her mother, Preesha involuntarily created a dent in their relationship

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show has taken a 1-year leap recently.

The show has recently taken a 1-year leap and the drama seems to have intensified with new twists coming up.

We see that Preesha goes berserk at the airport and pushes away Ruhi and even attacks Rudraksh. She behaves like a complete stranger but Rudraksh is still not going to give up on Preesha.

Soon, Ruhi will try again but will fail yet again to get through to her mother and start being afraid of her mother. Preesha unknowingly pushed her daughter away.

Will Preesha gain her memory back?

Credits: Latest Gossip WU