Yeh Hai Chahatein: Did Preesha and Yuvraj really get married?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein. (Read here: Balraj gets tensed on learning that Mahima and Saransh are missing.)

The show is getting all the love from the audience as they are enjoying the current track.

Well, the cast of the show has been having a ball of a time shooting for the same. The actors share a close bond and are often seen chilling in between the shots.

While the buzz is that in the upcoming episodes, Preesha and Yuvraj might get married. Few pictures of the duo posing as man and wife have gone viral leaving the fans in ambiguity.

Well, we’ve learned that Preesha marrying Yuvraj will be a mere speculation as they wouldn’t get married and there will be a big twist awaiting during the track.

Siddharth Shivpuri who plays the role of Yuvraj shared a few snaps from the shoot and we can’t miss the camaraderie that the duo share.

