Yeh Hai Chahatein: Preesha curses Rudraksh

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Rudraksh calls Kaveri home and she thinks he would agree to compensate her with whatever she demands. But instead, Rudraksh kneels and proposes Kaveri. He asks her to marry him and after that weveruthign that is his will be hers. Initially Kaveri feels overjoyed but soon Rudraksh tells her that they will have to move out of the house as the house belongs to his father. He then tells her that all his fame and money also belongs to his father because he’s the one who handles his business. He tells Kaveri that his father has bound him with a 20 years contract. Kaveri begins to feel like it’s no point marrying Rudraksh as he has no money. Rudraksh urges her to marry him as he would love to be a father and have a happy little family. Kaveri gets tensed as Rudraksh says that his father will throw him out of the house because he’s marrying her without his permission and then they will have to live in a hut. Meanwhile, Yuvraj has dinner with Preesha and her family. Gopal asks the waiter to get him idli sambhar but he says that the restaurant doesn’t serve that. Yuvraj leaves to get Gopal idli sambhar from a nearby restaurant. Gopal asks Preesha if she’s happy with Yuvraj. He tells her that he used to be her hero but now Yuvraj will be that for her. Preesha tells him that Yuvraj will be her husband but her father will always be her hero.

Meanwhile, Rudraksh takes Kaveri inside the house and shows her the mandap and the priest ready for their marriage. Kaveri tries to get away but Rudraksh doesn’t let her. Ahana arrives there and Kaveri pleads her to bring Rudraksh to his senses. Rajeev also comes to see what’s happening and Kaveri tells him that Rudraksh is forcefully marrying her. After she runs away, Rudraksh tells Rajeev that he had to do such drama to expose her. Later, Kaveri goes to meet Yuvraj in the udupi restaurant to tell him about what Rudraksh did. She tells him that she won’t be able to tolerate Rudraksh. Yuvraj gets angry at her and tells her that they need to extort money from Rudraksh because he has just given Preesha a 2 lakh rupees engagement ring. He reveals to her that he’s trapping Preesha because he doesn’t want to be lawyer forever and struggle. He tells her that he wants to be a judge and Preesha’s father is an ex-judge and is also on the committee that appoints new judges. Once he pleases them and gets there, his life will be blissful. He tells her that they need to extract those two lakhs from Rudraksh anyhow. Preesha arrives there and overhears him. She questions him about the two lakhs. Yuvraj quickly makes up a story to lie to Preesha. He tells her that Rudraksh gave Kaveri two lakh rupees to settle the matter instead of accepting her and the child. He tells her how disgusting Rudraksh is. Preesha understands and tells them that what more can they expect from such a person.

Later, at home Saaransh overhears Vasudha telling Gopal that Preesha will leave th house after the wedding so he will miss all the things she does. Saaransh goes to his room and tries to climb chairs to get down a suitcase. Preesha sees him and helps him. He tries to fit himself in the suitcase and tells Preesha that when she gets married she will the leave the house with a suitcase so he will fit himself in one so that she takes him along. Preesha gets emotional and tells Saransh that she will never leave him no matter where she goes. Later, Gopal insists Vasudha to wear a nightgown that he had bought for her. She feels shy so she agreed to wear it and send him a selfie. But she sent the picture to Preesha instead. Vasudha requests Gopal to go to Preesha’s clinic and delete the picture from her phone. Meanwhile, Yuvraj brings Kaveri to Preesha and tells her that Kaveri has overdosed on sleeping pills. Preesha quickly takes Kaveri to the OT. Yuvraj calls Rudraksh and threatens to tarnish his image by exposing to the media that Kaveri tried to commit suicide because of him. Rudraksh laughs at his threat and agrees to come there. Later, Rudraksh arrives with a wedding procession and Preesha comes out of the hospital to see the chaos. She berates Rudraksh for being so insensitive and for not accepting Kaveri but Rudraksh tells her that he’s here to accept her and marry her. Everyone mobs Rudraksh to take pictures with him as he enters the hospital. Preesha stops everyone and shames Rudraksh for Kaveri’s condition. He tells her that Kaveri must not have taken more than four pills which is her daily intake of drug. He also tells her about her boyfriends who’ve spent many nights with her. Preesha curses Rudraksh and tells him that he will understand Kaveri’s pain when his heart will break. Rudraksh asks him if love is hidden behind her veil of hatred for him and if she also is one of those girls who would die to marry him. Preesha shows him her engagement ring and tells him that he will never be able to match up to the man she is engaged to.