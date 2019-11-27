News

Yeh Hai Chahatein promo alert! Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel introduce Prisha!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 09:02 PM

MUMBAI: The most awaited Yeh Hai Chahatein’s first promo has finally hit the screens!

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It will star Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. The show will also have a stellar star cast comprising Zebby Singh, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Satyajeet Sharma, and Vijay Kashyap in supporting roles.

The promo features Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel introducing Yeh Hai Chahatein’s female protagonist Prisha (Sargun).

Have a look.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will bid adieu to the audience on 20th December, and Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace the show from 23rd December (2019).

