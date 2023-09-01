Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishani aka Swati Sharma to come up with a makeup tutorial with This co-star?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a great bond.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read:  Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her 'Preesha' Days?

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The chemistry of Mohit and Ishani is generating buzz and Bharat and Swati are receiving recognition for the same.

The two stars share a great bond off-camera too and now Swati is using Bharat in her makeup experiments and we’ll love to see if she comes up with an entire makeup tutorial with the actor.

Check it out!

So, what do you think of this jodi?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nayan and Samrat have a heart to heart and he opens up about his past and family and how he is lonely inside. He says that his family has simply taken him in and are with him because of his popularity and wealth.

Samrat tells her that he doesn’t have anyone who is not with him unconditionally. Nayan stops him from saying anything about death and Samrat feels a connection with Nayan.

Currently, Samrat is angry at Nayan for putting Alia in trouble due to drugs and involving police and Nayan is of the opinion that in a way she saved his sister.

Also read:  Check out the AWWDORABLE bond of Yeh Hai Chahatein's Mohit and Ishani

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video

