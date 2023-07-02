Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat gets into an Intellectual discussion with This little Munchkin, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We see that Mansi has entered the show with Prem, whom she states to be Sam’s son and now this munchkin has become a favorite on the sets.

He is seen with Bharat and the two seem to be having an important discussion!

Check it out!



There’s no doubt that Prem is going to wrap everyone around his little finger in no time!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one when they will be in front of the media. Revati is gifting Nayan an expensive Diamond necklace but the box turns out empty and Sam alerts Revati of the same.

Malati and Revati then bump into each other and the necklace falls out of her purse to which Revati accuses her of stealing. She then recalls how she trapped Malti to exact revenge on Nayan. Nayan then comes in defense of her mother and states that she would never steal anything or do something so wrong in her daughter’s house.

