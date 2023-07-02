Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat gets into an Intellectual discussion with This little Munchkin, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:41
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mohit aka Bharat Ahlawat gets into an Intellectual discussion with This little Munchkin, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Nayantara finds out the truth about Prem’s identity!

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We see that Mansi has entered the show with Prem, whom she states to be Sam’s son and now this munchkin has become a favorite on the sets.

He is seen with Bharat and the two seem to be having an important discussion!

Check it out!

There’s no doubt that Prem is going to wrap everyone around his little finger in no time!

Isn’t that adorable?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one when they will be in front of the media. Revati is gifting Nayan an expensive Diamond necklace but the box turns out empty and Sam alerts Revati of the same.

Malati and Revati then bump into each other and the necklace falls out of her purse to which Revati accuses her of stealing. She then recalls how she trapped Malti to exact revenge on Nayan. Nayan then comes in defense of her mother and states that she would never steal anything or do something so wrong in her daughter’s house.

Also read:  BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

: Yeh hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha StarPlus TellyChakkar TV news movies OTT digital Bollywood BTS Ruhi Armaan Sargun Kaur Luthra bharat Ahlawat Alia Ishani Swati Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi or Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta; who aces Sarees better? Check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa supports Maya; Anuj is adamant to not let his daughter go
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav gifts Katha an expensive dress, Viaan mesmerized by Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that delves into the lives...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so
Everyone Deserves a Best-Friend like Pandya Store’s Rishita aka Simran Budharup; here’s why we say so
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with wife Jaya Bhardwaj and Aak
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with wife Jaya Bhardwaj, and Aakash Chopra with wife Akshi Mathur to grace the show
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat to be a part of this season’s finale
Maya aka Chhavi Pandey takes up a new Role on Anupama; what’s COOKING?
Maya aka Chhavi Pandey takes up a new Role on Anupama; what’s COOKING?