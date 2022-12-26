Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Lauthra’s ‘Naina’ are very entrancing, see for yourself

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat and not Preesha and Rudra.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happens behind the scenes on their favorite show!

The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a lot of tidbits about their lives and what goes on bts on sets.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Sargun aka Preesha. This beautiful video is filled with some filtered masti, as Sargun plays with this filter that beautifies your eyes all the more!

Check it out!

We know that social media offers a wide variety of filters that are fun and trendy and looks like Sargun is impervious to it either!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Samrat and Nayantara collide with each other when Ishani enters and she introduces the two of them, he looks for Malti and when he does not find her, he gets angry and tells them he only came to meet them because Malti is his mother’s friend. Swati’s family scolds Nayantara.

