Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one.
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sam aka Abrar Qazi pens a heartfelt note, the reason will leave you smiling

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We see that our beloved Rusha or Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra now Samrat and Nayan have reached the milestone of 900 episodes and this is a massive feat for everyone!

Abrar penned down a heartfelt note on the same and we had to share it with you!

Check it out!

He captioned the post as, “900 episodes!!! What can i say! Feel blessed to be a part of this wonderful show and amazing team.have a lot on my mind but i would just say this.. this show is made with love . Congratulations everybody who was/is a part of the show...”

What do you have to say about this epic journey?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Sam has selected a saree for Nayan but she shows up in a different one when they will be in front of the media. Revati is gifting Nayan an expensive Diamond necklace but the box turns out empty and Sam alerts Revati of the same.

Malati and Revati then bump into each other and the necklace falls out of her purse to which Revati accuses her of stealing. She then recalls how she trapped Malti to exact revenge on Nayan. Nayan then comes in defense of her mother and states that she would never steal anything or do something so wrong in her daughter’s house.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

