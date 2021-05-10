Yeh Hai Chahatein: Yuvraj plans to increase the differences between Rudra and Preesha

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the ongoing track is keeping the audiences hooked on to the show.

In the previous episode, we saw how Rudra and Preesha had a fight regarding Solochana and Kabir and it was revealed how the two along with Yuvraj has been plotting against Rudra and Preesha, on the other hand, Sunny revels that he is Rudra’s child that shocks everyone.

Now in the upcoming episode, it would be revealed that Sunny has been planted by Yuvraj, where he had met Reema at the same party Rudra had gone.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Saransh and Sharda join hand for Rudraksh-Preesha's union )

Reema would have an innocent drunken night with Rudra that Yuvraj would plan to exploit by this ploy.

And on the other hand, Solochana will be seen encouraging Soniya to go more closer to Rudra so that the differences between Rudra and Pressha keeps increasing.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Solochana, Kabir and Yuvraj will be able to break the relationship of Pressha and Rudra or would their true love is able to save it.

Pressha is already upset with Yuvraj has Sunny disclosed that he is his son and she is restless and wants to confront him about the same.

What do you think would be Yuvraj’s next move do let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh-Preesha's face-off over Rudraksh's son Sunny)