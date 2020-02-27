Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia joins hands with THIS famous YouTuber

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia who rose to fame with her performance as Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, is currently vacationing in LA.The actress is very fond of travelling the world and is often seen enjoying her holidays in exotic countries.

Her current visit to LA has landed her a fun project. Apparently the actress will be seen collaborating with famous Indian youtuber, Nick who runs his channel named Be Younick.

Aditi took to social media to share a picture with him. Nick also took to his social media account and announced about the collaboration.

It seems that both Nick and Aditi are vacationing in LA and they met and decided to come up with something interesting for their fans.

Nick is quite a popular youtuber in India and is known for creating comedy videos on his channel. He mostly creates sketches on relatable content to his young audience. Aditi Bhatia is also known for her quirky sense of humor and her Instagram is the proof.

Now, it will be interesting to see what the two of them come up with.

( SOURCE : TIMESOFINDIA)