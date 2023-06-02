Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee to tie the knot with fiancee Chirag Batliwalla soon

Krishna kick started the wedding functions with Sai Sandhya and posted a delightful video on her social media page where the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous and radiant in a green salwar suit with an orange dupatta.
MUMBAI : Popular Tv actress Krishna Mukherjee is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun. Krishna kickstarted the wedding functions with Sai Sandhya and posted a delightful video on her social media page where the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous and radiant in a green salwar suit with an orange dupatta. 

Krishna also posted some fun pictures with her family and captioned it, “Parivaar” and added a heart emoji to it. She also posted another video and wrote, “Jalsa sajaya.. It’s Officially Shadi wala ghar”

Check out her posts below;

Fans have sent their best wishes to the actress. 

Talking about how she met her Chirag, Krishna had previously told a news portal, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- TOI 

