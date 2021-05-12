Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Ruhanika Dhawan shares her experience shooting for Sony TV’s Mere Sai!

MUMBAI: Seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhanika Dhawan gained massive fame playing the little Pihu, Ishi Maa’s daughter in the show.

After a long gap, she is now returning to television with the mythological show Mere Sai. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Ruhanika shared her career plans and her experience shooting for the show.

Ruhanika expressed, “Yes, I did gain a lot of fame from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and I waited for another show as I wanted to focus more on my education and some extracurricular activities. I took up Mere Sai and the experience has been different and challenging. We shot outdoors, were required to speak in pure Hindi and had to wear minimal make-up. So this experience was different. Another reason why I took up the show is because my family and I are ardent followers of Sai Baba. The cast and crew of Mere Sai are very fun loving, the director is fantabulous. They are very friendly and because most of them are Maharashtrians so they helped me get the dialect correctly.

Apart from this show, I am looking forward to working in Bollywood movies and projects in the OTT space.

Speaking about Ruhanika’s extra-curricular activities and her indulging in sports, she said, “I have been a swimmer and I am a state level swimmer. Due to the lockdown, pools have shut down so I took up mixed martial arts. It has many benefits and most importantly, it keeps me disciplined.”

