Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arijit apologizes to everyone and gets dramatically emotional

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita suggesting Natasha and Sunil, her brother to stay at the Bhalla house until they’re convinced that Raman is not Shardul. Aliya and Ruhi get upset with Ishita for doing this as Natasha can be a threat to Raman’s life. As Raman regains consciousness, Natasha barges into the room to see him. He gets agitated looking at Natasha and yells at her. Ishita sends Natasha away and calms Raman down. Natasha goes downstairs and sits on a bench in the building compound. Sunil finds her there and talks to her. Arijit approaches them and tells them that he believes that they’re saying the truth. Natasha and Sunil are skeptical of Arijit but he manages to convince them that he is on their side. He suggests Natasha to not wait for the surgeon’s statement and get a DNA test done to prove her point. He asks her to get a sample of Raman’s hair or saliva and do the test. As Arijit sees Mani and Bala enter the compound he quickly walks away and hides.

Mani and Bala take Sunil and Natasha to their rooms to rest. Later, Arijit goes back to the Bhalla house. Karan gets extremely angry and lashes out at Arijit for coming back. He accuses him and calls him the enemy of their family. Arijit apologizes to everyone and gets dramatically emotional. Ishita tells him that he has become more and more unreliable and they’re having second thoughts about doing business with him. Raman also tells Arijit that until everything gets sorted out they will not talk about work with him. He agrees and leaves the house. Late at night, Natasha feels uneasy and impatient as she cannot wait to get a hair sample for the DNA test and prove that Raman is Shardul. She decided to get the sample right away. She tries to wake Sunil up but he is fast asleep so she decides to go alone. She finds the key to the Bhalla’s house and enters Raman’s room.

She sees Raman sleeping with Yug and reassures herself that Ishita is not sleeping with Raman because he’s a stranger. As she goes near Raman to pick his hair, he turns. She hides and as she’s about to try again, Ishita enters the room and turns on the lights waking everyone up. As she asks Natasha what she is doing here, Sunil arrives and tells everyone that Natasha has a habit of sleepwalking. He tells them that she has left the doors open and they can check because that’s how he knew she was here. Ishita tells the family that Natasha was sleepwalking and entered Raman’s room somehow. Sunil is eavesdropping on their discussion through the door. Simmi feels that Natasha and Sunil are liars and might try to harm Raman. Ruhi gets angry too and decided to throw them out of the house immediately. Ishita calms them down and makes them understand that any wrong move can make them look guilty. Sunil tells everything to Natasha and she gets emotional. He tells her that maybe Shardul has changed because of the wealth he’s receiving as Raman Bhalla. Later, Sudha arrives and reminds everyone that amidst all this they also have to prepare for Ruhi and Karan’s wedding. Karan thinks they should postpone the wedding as such a big issue is at hand. Sudha asks why so much importance is given to Natasha and Sunil who are liars and might go to any extent to prove that Raman is Shardul.