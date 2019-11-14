Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arijit finds Ishita’s move smart

MUMBAI: The episode sees how as Mihika opens the locket to see if she can find anything about Neeti’s parents, Neeti quickly snatches it from her. She gets upset and begins to cry. Mihika consoles her and apologises to her. She goes outside to get her some water. Mihika tells Ishita and others that Neeti gets upset whenever she begins to ask about her family. Ishita gets worried about how they would find information about Neeti. Raman suggests that maybe a psychiatrist would be able to help Neeti. But later they feel like forcing Neeti would not babe good for her health. Aliya and Yug see that everyone is stressed about Neeti. Aliya offers to make everyone some coffee. Santosh tells them that they have to begin with the preparations for Laxmi Pujan as today is Diwali. She sees Ishita worried and tells her that they can’t halt their life for Neeti. Ishita agrees and asks her what all she needs to do. Mihika assures her that she needn’t worry about Neeti as she will take good care of her.



Later, Mihika goes to check up on Neeti and sees that she was sketching on a tissue paper. She asks her if she likes to draw. She tells her to get some paper and pens so that she can draw. Mihika goes and tells Ishita that Neeti was drawing. They get optimistic as they would be able to understand Neeti through her drawing and find out information about her. Ishita asks Mihika to take Pihu’s drawing book and pens for Neeti. Mihika also decides to take Neeti’s locket while she gets distracted in drawing. Mihika goes to give Neeti the book and sees the opportunity and grabs the locket from under her pillow. Ishita tries to figure out what the monogram on the locket is. She decides to call their jeweller Bharat as he might be able to tell who has made the locket. They can then approach that jeweller to find out Neeti’s parents.



Later, Arijit calls Raman and asks him when they are meeting at their office for Laxmi Pujan. Raman tells him that this year his mother wanted to have the veneration at home so they’re not going to have Laxmi Pujan at the office. He invites Arijit but Arijit tells him that it would be awkward for him to be there. He denies Raman’s invitation because Neeti might be there too and she would immediately recognise him. Arijit calls Sanjay to get some updates but he tells him that no one has come to meet Neeti yet. He informs Arijit that Raman and Yug had gone out and now are back. As Raman gets down from his car he sees Bharat. Yug and Raman joke about how their wives are going to empty their pockets by buying jewelry. But Bharat tells them that Ishita didn’t ask him to get any designs. Yug assumes that Ishita must already have something in mind. Sanjay informs Arijit that Ishita has called a jeweller. Arijit immediately calls Thia to ask her if Neeti had any jewellery on her as Ishita might be trying to find out about it. Thia tells him about the locket. Meanwhile, Bharat tells Ishita that the locket is not made in India as the monogram and the design seems foreign. Ishita asks him if he knows anyone who could recognise where it was made. Arijit finds Ishita’s move smart but he knows that she will never be able to find out where the locket was made as the logo on it is smudged and it wasn’t made in India. Later, Aliya brings a new dress for Neeti. As everyone sits for the Laxmi Pujan, Neeti comes and quietly stands far away in her new dress. Ishita tells Mihika that Neeti is here. Mihika goes to Neeti and asks her if she wants to join the veneration. She stands with Neeti as she doesn’t respond.