Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arijit tells Natasha that kidnapping Raman is not a piece of cake

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Sunil explains Natasha what exactly happened between him and Arijit. Meanwhile, Arijit gets frustrated at how Sunil is blackmailing him. Bhuvan tries to suggest him solutions but he gets angry at him too. Everyone at the Bhalla house get worried about Natasha returning. Soon, Santosh arrives there and mentions how grateful she is that the medical store that has her specific medication is open today. Ishita gets an idea from this.



She tells everyone that Neeti might be on specific medication too. They can find out which chemists exclusively provide that medicine and from there they can trace more information about Neeti. Meanwhile, Natasha thinks what Sunil did was brilliant but they need to get more money out of Arijit. Sunil warns her that being too greedy at such a time is inadvisable as Arijit is short tempered and has a gun too. He tells her that he won’t think twice before shooting them. Natasha seems pretty confident in what she wants to do and says that they will go to Arijit tomorrow and she will tell Sunil the plan tomorrow as well as she needs to get a good sleep right now.



Ishita and Raman get Neeti’s prescription from her doctor and Karan sends it to his manager to find out about the chemists that sell it. Meanwhile, Arijit wakes up with a headache and Bhuvan tries to distress him with tea. Soon, Natasha and Sunil arrive there. Natasha asks Arijit for their money as he looks at her with anger. He gives her two lakhs and says that he’ll give the rest later. Meanwhile, Karan gets the list of chemists and hands it over to Ishita. They decide to divide it area wise and try to find out if Thia bought the prescription from anywhere. Natasha asks Arijit to do something they say as he is unable to pay eight lakhs at the moment. Arijit gets triggered and lashes out at her. Natasha demands him to kidnap Raman and give him to her for a few days. She says that he can take him back once her work is done. Meanwhile, Raman gives everyone the good news that they received the contract for the tender Yug submitted. Arijit gets furious and tells Natasha that he’s not her servant and kidnapping Raman is not a piece of cake. Natasha blackmails to send his photos to the Bhallas since he’s neither giving them their money nor doing their job. Bhuvan takes Arijit aside and calms him down. He advises Arijit to listen to Natasha as she might ruin their entire game by exposing them. Arijit agrees to do what Natasha says. He asks them to wait for his call and not get too excited henceforth.