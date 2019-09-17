News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arjit to kill Ishita?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 08:31 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Yug and Karan are trying to get details about Natasha.

Yug ends up getting trapped in a doctor's murder.

Yug goes to meet his wife.

Meanwhile, Arjit has planned to kill Yug and thus asks his shooter to fire the bullet at him.

But Ishita gets to know about this just in time and takes the bullet herself.

She is now at the hospital in a critical state.

Arjit plans to take advantage of this opportunity and enters the hospital in disguise to kill her.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manish Naggdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days