Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arjit to kill Ishita?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama.



Yug and Karan are trying to get details about Natasha.



Yug ends up getting trapped in a doctor's murder.



Yug goes to meet his wife.



Meanwhile, Arjit has planned to kill Yug and thus asks his shooter to fire the bullet at him.



But Ishita gets to know about this just in time and takes the bullet herself.



She is now at the hospital in a critical state.



Arjit plans to take advantage of this opportunity and enters the hospital in disguise to kill her.