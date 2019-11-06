Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Chaitanya Choudhary reacts to Karan Patel’s return

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently one of the most popular television shows. The show, which began in the year 2013 with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel as main leads, has been entertaining audience with its narrative.



Karan recently made headlines when he quit the soap to participate in the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, news has it that he will return to the show. Reports further stated that after his return, Chaitanya Choudhary, who stepped into Karan’s shoes for playing Raman Bhalla, will be seen in a completely different role.



In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Chaitanya revealed about his character post-Karan’s re-entry, “We haven't shot those portions so I don't know what is really going to happen, but he is coming back. But it will be a good thing, he has been on the show for so long and has got a good fan following. Karan is also a good friend. He has done so well with the show, so I'm proud of him.”



He added, “The makers had told me about the possibility of him returning and I was quite open to it when I signed it. And it's justifiable." The show is reportedly coming to an end on December 20, after running for six glorious years, making way for its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. "The show, I think, is mostly coming to an end. So it is important that he returns for his fans. And if he is not there in the show, when it's ending then it is not fair," said Chaitanya.