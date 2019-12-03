Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completes 6 years; comes to an end

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Much to fans' dismay, the show is coming to an end after completing over 1800 episodes. Sandiip Sikcand took to Instagram to share a special heartfelt message.

He shared an old poster of the show and captioned the same as, 'Happy Happy Birthday Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Thank you for all the love, happiness, success and joy that you have given. You will be loved and soon missed forever , even a million THANK YOUs to @ektaravikapoor and @balajitelefilmslimited are not enough for this wonderful journey… hugs hugs hugs.' Check out the IG post right below.

Cast members such as Neena Kulkarni, Krishna Mukherjee, and Shireen Mirza also expressed their love. Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) and Ishita (played by Divyanka Tripathi) are household names thanks to the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from December 19th.

