News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completes 6 years; comes to an end

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Much to fans' dismay, the show is coming to an end after completing over 1800 episodes. Sandiip Sikcand took to Instagram to share a special heartfelt message.

He shared an old poster of the show and captioned the same as, 'Happy Happy Birthday Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Thank you for all the love, happiness, success and joy that you have given. You will be loved and soon missed forever , even a million THANK YOUs to @ektaravikapoor and @balajitelefilmslimited are not enough for this wonderful journey…  hugs hugs hugs.' Check out the IG post right below.

Cast members such as Neena Kulkarni, Krishna Mukherjee, and Shireen Mirza also expressed their love. Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel) and Ishita (played by Divyanka Tripathi) are household names thanks to the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from December 19th.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, completes 6 years, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

past seven days