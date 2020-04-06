News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia goes on a TikTok spree in Los Angeles; watch video

Aditi Bhatia, who is known for her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has shared a fun video on her social media handle.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is one of the most popular and stylish TV actresses. The beauty, who is known for her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has a huge fan following. 

The actress makes sure to stay in touch with her fans via social media. Aditi, who is quarantined in Los Angeles, United America, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took to her Instagram account, saying Go Corona. Pouting in a TikTok video, she gave a glance of how she is killing her time as she eagerly waits to return to the bay. The actress is seen goofing in the video by using some fun filters. 

In the video, Aditi can be seen donning a pink cropped top paired with black pair of high waisted leggings. She twerks, pouts and laughs in the video. She captioned her video as, “This quarantine is making me crazy #Tryingtiktok #firstattempt #singlelife” 

Take a look.

Tags Aditi Bhatia Star Plus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Ruhi TikTok video COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here