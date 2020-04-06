Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia goes on a TikTok spree in Los Angeles; watch video

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is one of the most popular and stylish TV actresses. The beauty, who is known for her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has a huge fan following.

The actress makes sure to stay in touch with her fans via social media. Aditi, who is quarantined in Los Angeles, United America, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took to her Instagram account, saying Go Corona. Pouting in a TikTok video, she gave a glance of how she is killing her time as she eagerly waits to return to the bay. The actress is seen goofing in the video by using some fun filters.

In the video, Aditi can be seen donning a pink cropped top paired with black pair of high waisted leggings. She twerks, pouts and laughs in the video. She captioned her video as, “This quarantine is making me crazy #Tryingtiktok #firstattempt #singlelife”

Take a look.