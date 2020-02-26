Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi sets sibling goals; check photos

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has shared a couple of adorable pictures with her siblings.

Known for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is quite active on social media. Her Instagram page is filled with some stylish, delightful and adorable pictures.

She shares pictures from her professional as well as personal life and her fans love to know more about her. This time, the actress shared pictures with her siblings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in her caption that she misses them and loves them. Her pictures are giving us major sibling goals.

Divyanka’s caption read, “In my true essence...with siblings.

#MissThem #LoveThem” Check out her post here:

Aren't the siblings looking adorable in the clicks?

On the professional front, Divyanka rose to fame by playing a dual role in the serial, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Her popularity escalated a notch higher with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She played the role of Ishita Bhalla in the Star Plus serial. She made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.