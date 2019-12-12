“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got so much love that it went on for 6 years", says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: One of the longest running Indian television shows – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is coming to an end leading to its spin-off show, Ye Hai Chahatein and we cannot keep calm! A show that was applauded for its story-line, the makers are working towards yet another gripping concept for the spin-off.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein started off with a strong concept focusing on a social issue about a woman who could not have children, a stepmother who according to Indian terms is considered ‘bad’. Little did the makers know that they were creating a masterpiece. It was the audience’s love that made the show what it is today. Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor said, “When I created Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I did not want to concentrate on the TRPs but on the social issue where a woman who cannot have children is labelled in the worse possible way by the society. This show got so much love that it went on for six years.”

Throwing light on her upcoming project, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ekta said, “We have seen a lot of stories till now, but this one is going to be even more special. It is said that its easier for men with children to get married again, but very tough for a woman with a child to find a suitable groom.”

Wow, now that will definitely stir some exciting conversations!

