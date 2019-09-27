News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita and Karan’s race to save Yug from Arjit’s deadly trap!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 08:20 AM

MUMBAI: StarPlus popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Ishita and Bhalla family are trying to get rid of Natasha’s drama and tantrums while nothing seems to work.

Here Yug asks Ishita to try and talk to Mansi about giving details about Natasha and all agree to it.

While here Yug lands in yet another trouble as he gets a call from his friend to meet him, but Ishita later finds that it was a fake call.

Ishita and Karan thus decode that someone is trying to trap Yug and thus rush to save him.

Yug was about to get shot when Ishita marks her entry and saves him, Ishita herself gets shot and left in a pool of blood.

Will Ishita survive this deadly attack?

Tags > StarPlus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,

