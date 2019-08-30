Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita-Raman think of a way to convince everyone to believe them

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sudha accusing Ishita of having an affair with the man she’s calling Raman. Ruhi loses her calm and asks Sudha to stop saying rubbish about Ishita and her family. Karan asks his mom to leave if she wants but he decides not to accompany her. Ishita and Raman think of a way to convince everyone to believe them. Mani sees the press coming in to make this into breaking news. Yug, Karan and Mani immediately rush to stop the press from entering. Mani tries to handle the press. The minister agrees with Sudha and shows disbelief in Raman’s identity. He tells them that he might cancel the project as he does not want to give it to someone he doesn’t trust.

Aliya rushes to call Ishita and Raman as the minister is about to cancel the project. Raman comes and talks to the minister. He reminds him of the things he had said to him about the project being his dream project. He mentions specific details from their conversation to make him believe that he is Raman. He also tells Sudha about the promise he had made to her about protecting Karan. Sudha gets convinced that this man is Raman because of how specifically he remembered the conversation that they had before she left for London. She announces to everyone that she believes that he is Raman. She assures the minister that he is Raman and is the most capabilities man for his project. The family feels relieved finally.

Later, Simmi and Ishita ask Raman how he remembered so many things suddenly. He tells them that something in that moment triggered all his memories to come back. Sudha apologised for her rude behaviour. But Raman thanked her instead because he was able to recollect so many things because of her reaction and once and for all, everyone got convinced that he was Raman because of the drama and the press. Arijit watches the news about Raman and sees that his plan failed. He tries to hurt Bhuvan in rage but Bhuvan calms him down. Later, the Bhallas talk about Karan and Ruhi’s marriage. Karan feels like Sudha still has some problem with them so he threatens to elope if she doesn’t agree. Ruhi stops him and tells him that she will only get married with Sudha’s blessings. Sudha laughs and tells him that she was just testing them and she’s glad that Ruhi is going to be her daughter-in-law as she’s so sensible. Everyone rejoices as Sudha approves of the marriage and Aliya goes to get dessert to celebrate.