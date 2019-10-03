Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Natasha lies to Arijit

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Karan enters the restaurant and sees the robbers carrying guns. The men walk away. He walks away too, however, is tensed. Preeta and Janki reach the workplace. Preeta heads towards the restaurant where she is supposed to meet her client. Janki sees Karan's car and thinks that Preeta would have come to meet Karan. She later thinks that he would not do anything like this. Janki is adamant about talking to Karan and asking him the reason for the destruction of their family. She recalls what Preeta said about starting a new life. She curses him and says that he will never be happy. Karan gets a call and he leaves. Prithvi thinks that he will not punish Karan for what he has done.



Prithvi calls a person. Prithvi reaches the parking area and the person handover the weapon which he had got for Prithvi. Prithvi thinks to himself that now he can kill the person he wants to. Preeta is asked to wait for the person whom she had come to meet. She sits in the waiting area. Karan also comes there with his friend and they wonder when their coach will arrive. Preeta realizes that it is Karan and gets emotional. Karan is sitting with his friend and they compliment a lady chief. Preeta tries to walk away when she bumps into her friend. They get into a conversation and her friend notices her mangalsutra.



She gets annoyed that Preeta didn't call her for her wedding. Preeta tells her that her marriage is full of complications. Prithvi arrives at the entrance with his goons. He tells them that they will get caught in the metal detector. He calls the guard and bribes him. He is stopped and taken inside a room. Preeta continues to converse with her friend. A man who is talking on the phone is shown a gun. Raga says that even he is with them. He says that they are the reason why he is out of prison. One of the men tells them that he used to work in a bank and give out details. However when his bosses got suspicious then he had to leave the job and work at some other place. He provides him with a room number and the name of the target. Preeta meets Renuka who apologizes to Preeta for being late. Renuka's mother sees Karan and asks his mother to call him.MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mihika and Simmi trying to calm Santosh down. She feels paranoid and worries if she should believe that the real Raman is hiding somewhere and there’s an imposter living with her. Simmi gets Ruhi’s call and explains to her what happened. Meanwhile, Mamta, the lab technician, meets Natasha and Sunil. She feels insecure doing what Natasha is asking her. Natasha convinces her that she will earn so much doing this little job. She asks her to stay underground until the Bhallas get convinced that the man in their house is Shardul. Mamta feels flustered and says that she is also getting pressured by someone else.



Natasha asks her to keep her informed if the other party also asks her to do something. She tells Mamta that she will double her pay. Later, Natasha gets a call from Arijit and he asks them to meet him urgently somewhere. Natasha asks Sunil to be careful as Arijit should not come to know about their plan. Meanwhile, Karan and everyone else decided to have dinner with a Ishita in the hospital. Sudha takes Karan and Ruhi outside to help her with setting up plates and making arrangements. She goes outside and talks to them about increasing security for Ishita because the imposter might try to harm her. Raman overhears this and they tell him that the person who harmed them is still somewhere so they need to be extra cautious.



Natasha meets Arijit and asks her why she’s late. Natasha lies to him and says that she had gone to see a new psychiatrist and the blood test took a while. Later, he tells her that someone has told the Bhalla family that the real Raman is out somewhere and he even donated blood for Ishita. Natasha pretends to be happy as they can soon prove that the man in the Bhallas house is Shardul. Arijit suspects that someone tampered with the DNA reports. Natasha gets excited to expose the truth and get Shardul back but Arijit asks her to calm down. He tells her that they need to verify the truth before making any move. He sternly asks Natasha to wait and not do anything until he tells her to. Natasha and Sunil leave. Natasha tells Sunil that she is going to create drama because waiting for Arijit might ruin her plan. After they leave, Bhuvan says that he found them a little odd. Arijit tells him that they are odd as he noticed how smoothly Natasha lies to him. He explains to Bhuvan that she had no blood swab on her arm and she told them that she had gotten a blood test done. He asks Bhuvan to follow them and keep an eye on them because he suspects that they are up to something. Natasha arrives at the hospital and tells Ishita that the real Raman donated blood for her and it wasn’t her husband Shardul. Everyone gets agitated and asks her to leave.